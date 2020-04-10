One of the features of the current lockdown is just how thoughtful and generous people are. Shopping is a massive challenge for us at the moment because it is almost impossible to get delivery slots from the supermarket and we cannot countenance the risk of going ourselves

Then while we were pondering this neighbours pushed a note through the door saying they’d managed to get a Tesco click and collect slot for tomorrow and could they get things for us. This was such a relief.

Have a good evening PB Nighthawks.

Mike Smithson



