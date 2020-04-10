This lunchtime in my local park

One of the great areas of the shutdown that is open to interpretation is what constitutes exercise – something that you are allowed to do alone or with a member of your household.

The logic is sensible. Getting out for a brisk walk, job or cycle ride is likely to make you feel good and less trapped in your home. But how to do you define what exercise is?

The above poster has just appeared at the entrance to my local park prepared, no doubt, after the authorities looked at the weather forecast for the long bank holiday weekend. I’ve been trying to get out every day and have become very careful about not getting close to other cyclists, walkers or joggers. In the main everybody appears to be being ultra careful giving me a wide berth and me doing the same.

But, as seems likely, you can see the exercise exemption being an area for possible abuse of the lockdown. Perhaps a tighter definition is required.

Mike Smithson



