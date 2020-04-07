What a strange period this is and it is hard to see things in perspective. That the man leading the fight against the virus is seriously ill after getting it himself is totally shocking and makes me for one feel very uneasy and worried.

The lockdown seems to have been going on for an eternity as we try to find something positive with each new set of daily virus statistics. We can’t even take those numbers as giving the whole picture because the number of deaths only refers to those who passed away in hospital.

Over to you.

Mike Smithson



