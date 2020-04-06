There was similar movement on the Johnson exit date market. Raab is Johnson’s designated stand-in.

This makes me uneasy about political betting but inevitably some punters will look to anything to turn a buck.

I’m also not convinced that the market is reading this right. If there is a need a replacement PM then that would surely be a decision for the whole cabinet.

I’m sure everybody on PB wishes Boris a speedy and full recovery.

Mike Smithson



