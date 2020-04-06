What happened on Betfair’s next PM market after news of Boris’s hospitalisation came outApril 6th, 2020
There was similar movement on the Johnson exit date market. Raab is Johnson’s designated stand-in.
This makes me uneasy about political betting but inevitably some punters will look to anything to turn a buck.
I’m also not convinced that the market is reading this right. If there is a need a replacement PM then that would surely be a decision for the whole cabinet.
I’m sure everybody on PB wishes Boris a speedy and full recovery.