"I spoke to the PM on Saturday, [that] was the last time I spoke to him," says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab



Boris Johnson is in hospital with "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus https://t.co/OIh7EwyqSR pic.twitter.com/HDmG3ygnUP — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 6, 2020

This seems a touch odd – if PM is really in regular touch, and Raab really is in charge, shouldn't they have talked to each other in the last 24 hours ? https://t.co/j5bnc4rId2 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 6, 2020

The headline out of this press conference is going to be that Dominic Raab & Boris Johnson last spoke on Saturday. So, unless they are communicating in some other way that seems hard to square with government line about how the country is being run — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) April 6, 2020



