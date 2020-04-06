That designated deputy Raab last spoke to Boris on Saturday raises questions of who is running the countryApril 6th, 2020
"I spoke to the PM on Saturday, [that] was the last time I spoke to him," says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 6, 2020
Boris Johnson is in hospital with "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus https://t.co/OIh7EwyqSR pic.twitter.com/HDmG3ygnUP
This seems a touch odd – if PM is really in regular touch, and Raab really is in charge, shouldn't they have talked to each other in the last 24 hours ? https://t.co/j5bnc4rId2— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 6, 2020
The headline out of this press conference is going to be that Dominic Raab & Boris Johnson last spoke on Saturday. So, unless they are communicating in some other way that seems hard to square with government line about how the country is being run— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) April 6, 2020