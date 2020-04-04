Now that the LAB leadership is settled Starmer has edged up further in the betting for next PM. Clearly he is the main alternative to Johnson but so much could happen between now and the next general election.

This is not a market I’ve got involved in because you could be locking cash up for maybe a decade and more before there is a change. A big risk is Johnson could go for whatever reason and be succeeded as PM by another Tory.

What’s going to be striking in the short to medium term is how the media cover Starmer and whether he will do better than Corbyn. The latter was a proven loser over two general elections while the jury is still out on the new opposition leader.

Mike Smithson



