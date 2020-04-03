Come in and join the best late night political conversation on the internet.

My impression out on my daily bike ride is that there’s a lot more traffic on the roads with people finding the enforced isolation getting harder to live with. Certainly nerves seem to be getting a bit more frayed.

One of the plus sides is the constant stream of funny jokes, pictures and videos that are appearing on my WhatsApp feed. The gallows humour is really excellent and perhaps we should post a few here.

Mike Smithson




