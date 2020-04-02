As polls close for the Labour leadership election, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in this campaign.



I honestly believe that we have come out of the other end of this contest as a better party: more united and ready to build another future. pic.twitter.com/Ff1SS6D3By — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 2, 2020

Just like in September 2011 when Ian Duncan Smith’s victory in the CON leadership race was overshadowed by the 9/11 attacks Starmer’s expected victory in the 2020 LAB leadership race isn’t going to get as much attention as would have been the case without the coronvirus pandemic. On Betfair punters have for nearly a month rated him as a 98%+ certainty.

My guess is that Starmer won’t be phased by this and his first big moves will be in the Labour party itself. When parliament returns to normal Starmer will surely be a more formidable opposition leader than the two time general election loser, Corbyn, was.

Whatever UK politics is going to change from Saturday when the outcome will be announced.

This was from YouGov’s final selectorate poll.

In our final poll, Starmer held a big lead among both members and union affiliates.



Just looking at members, he is ahead among the newest and oldest members, while those who joined over Corbyn's tenure are (just) breaking for RLB. pic.twitter.com/uQwTA6DSz0 — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) April 2, 2020

Mike Smithson



