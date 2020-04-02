Voting closes in the LAB leadership contest with Starmer rated as a 99% chance on BetfairApril 2nd, 2020
Just like in September 2011 when Ian Duncan Smith’s victory in the CON leadership race was overshadowed by the 9/11 attacks Starmer’s expected victory in the 2020 LAB leadership race isn’t going to get as much attention as would have been the case without the coronvirus pandemic. On Betfair punters have for nearly a month rated him as a 98%+ certainty.
My guess is that Starmer won’t be phased by this and his first big moves will be in the Labour party itself. When parliament returns to normal Starmer will surely be a more formidable opposition leader than the two time general election loser, Corbyn, was.
Whatever UK politics is going to change from Saturday when the outcome will be announced.
This was from YouGov’s final selectorate poll.