I’ve just spent the last three hours totally away from issues relating to the virus thanks to the remarkable plan by the National Theatre to screen free on ‘YouTube a production from its National Theatre Live programme. One Man Two Guvnors with James Corden has just ended and it has been thoroughly entertaining. I’ve not laughed as much in months.

It is a feature of this whole affair that initiatives like this have emerged. If the shutdown is going on for months we really do need things to take our minds off the issue that dominates everything. The NT screenings are going to be a regular Thursday night fixture.

The only time when we paused the this evening was at 8pm to join the collective clapping in my street.

Apart from that this is the usual nighthawks formula and over to you.

Mike Smithson



