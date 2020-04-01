This is the place for the best late night political conversation.

Everything continues to be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic with lockdowns in force in many countries throughout the world. Today’s latest UK death toll figures were the highest yet and we can expect that to continue.

With so much of the economy closed down we are starting to see a debate on whether we should just accept the level of deaths and get back to normal. For the longer this goes on the greater the economic damage. That’s a big call but it is hard to see any change in the short term.

Mike Smithson



