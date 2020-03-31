« Ever since the first LAB leadership YouGov poll came out the result has never really been in doubt
h1

UK coronavirus death toll up 381 in a single day – the worst yet

March 31st, 2020

This had been widely predicted and, indeed, follows the pattern or some other countries but even so the scale of what is happening comes as something of a shock. The forecasts earlier in the week of the eventual UK death total being 20k don’t now look exaggerated.

One thing is for sure the more old people are losing their lives the more people are taking note of the government warnings.

Quite where this will end is hard to say but the growing toll certainly adds to the fear in the vulnerable groups.

Mike Smithson


Comments by