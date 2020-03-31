UK coronavirus death toll up 381 in a single day – the worst yetMarch 31st, 2020
This had been widely predicted and, indeed, follows the pattern or some other countries but even so the scale of what is happening comes as something of a shock. The forecasts earlier in the week of the eventual UK death total being 20k don’t now look exaggerated.
One thing is for sure the more old people are losing their lives the more people are taking note of the government warnings.
Quite where this will end is hard to say but the growing toll certainly adds to the fear in the vulnerable groups.