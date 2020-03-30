« Even LAB voters are giving Johnson positive leader ratings
And now after five years the return of PB NightHawks

March 30th, 2020

For the best in late night political conversation

For many years a regular feature on PB was nighthawks – an overnight open thread. For some reason we stopped doing it and I am bringing it back following calls by a couple of longstanding PBers.

The nighthawks “logo”, inspired by the original Edward Hooper painting, was designed by Marf.

For me there are two big unknowns – how long this is going to last and how the world will have changed when, hopefully, coronavirus has been vanquished?

If you are a longstanding lurker why not join the conversation tonight?

Over to you.

Mike Smithson


