And now after five years the return of PB NightHawksMarch 30th, 2020
For the best in late night political conversation
For many years a regular feature on PB was nighthawks – an overnight open thread. For some reason we stopped doing it and I am bringing it back following calls by a couple of longstanding PBers.
The nighthawks “logo”, inspired by the original Edward Hooper painting, was designed by Marf.
For me there are two big unknowns – how long this is going to last and how the world will have changed when, hopefully, coronavirus has been vanquished?
If you are a longstanding lurker why not join the conversation tonight?
Over to you.