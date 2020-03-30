For the best in late night political conversation

For many years a regular feature on PB was nighthawks – an overnight open thread. For some reason we stopped doing it and I am bringing it back following calls by a couple of longstanding PBers.

The nighthawks “logo”, inspired by the original Edward Hooper painting, was designed by Marf.

For me there are two big unknowns – how long this is going to last and how the world will have changed when, hopefully, coronavirus has been vanquished?

If you are a longstanding lurker why not join the conversation tonight?

Over to you.

Mike Smithson



