9% of members of the UK cabinet have now tested positiveMarch 27th, 2020
Let’s hope the same proportion doesn’t apply to the country as a whole
On a morning of dramatic developments in the UK it has been announced that both PM Johnson and Healthsec Hancock have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Given that there are just 23 members of the cabinet that means that just under 9% of its members have been afflicted. Maybe that is not surprising because the two have obviously spent a lot of time in each other’s company of late.
They add to the two other MPs who are in the same position.
In many ways this might help to bring over even more just how serious this is and will reinforce the case that the government has been making for social distancing.
Mike Smithson