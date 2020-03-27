BREAKING: UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. https://t.co/hc4iaANa10 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2020

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

Let’s hope the same proportion doesn’t apply to the country as a whole

On a morning of dramatic developments in the UK it has been announced that both PM Johnson and Healthsec Hancock have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Given that there are just 23 members of the cabinet that means that just under 9% of its members have been afflicted. Maybe that is not surprising because the two have obviously spent a lot of time in each other’s company of late.

They add to the two other MPs who are in the same position.

In many ways this might help to bring over even more just how serious this is and will reinforce the case that the government has been making for social distancing.

Mike Smithson



