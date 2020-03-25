« Joe Biden’s cognitive condition is increasingly being questioned
h1

New Ipsos MORI polling finds that we’re struggling to remain positive

March 25th, 2020

Women finding it harder than men

New polling just published by Ipsos-MORI gives us a good snapshot of how the Britain is coping with the coronavirus crisis. Some key details:

Women are significantly more likely to be finding it harder. Three-quarters (72%) are struggling to look forward to the future compared to around half of men (51%). Youngsters are also finding it harder to be positive. Two-thirds (67%) of 18-34-year olds are finding it more difficult, while only half (54%) of 55-75s have the same outlook.

Parents are also finding it harder to keep positive. Those with at least one child aged 17 or under in their household have a bleaker view of the future, seven in ten (69%) of this group are finding it harder to stay positive about the future since the coronavirus crisis, while only six in ten (59%) Britons without a child present in the household say the same.

Day-to-day isn’t as bad. Although still difficult, it is slightly easier for people to stay positive day-to-day. Just over half (55%) of Britons say they are finding it harder to stay positive daily since the start of the coronavirus crisis, while 41% say it has stayed the same.

Similar to positivity for the future, women and younger generations are finding it harder to stay upbeat. While two-thirds (65%) of women are struggling to remain optimistic on a daily basis, 45% of men are having the same difficulties.  Forty-four percent of 55-75s are finding daily positivity harder than before, compared to a majority (56%) of 18-34-year olds feeling the effects.

It will be interesting to monitor this as time moves on. At the moment a real problem is that we have no idea how long this is going to go on for.

Mike Smithson


Comments by