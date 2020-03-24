One person who is having a good coronavirus crisis is the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak who is now 5/2 favourite to become the next Prime Minister with SportingIndex leapfrogging LAB leader hopeful Kier Starmer in the betting.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer was praised last week for his rousing speech detailing how local businesses and households would be supported during the Coronavirus outbreak, which has led the betting firm to slash his odds from 9/1 to 5/2.

Sir Kier Starmer, who was front-runner at 5/2 last week, has now drifted to 3/1 as it shapes up to become a two-horse race to replace Boris Johnson in No.10.

Tory MPs Michel Gove and Sajid Javid are next in line to replace BoJo at longer odds of 20/1, while Labour’s Rebecca Long-Bailey is now 25/1 alongside Home Secretary Priti Patel.

On the Betfair exchange Starmer is still favourite.

Mike Smithson



