David Cameron once said Dominic Cummings was a 'career psychopath', here's further proof for David Cameron's assertion. This is the sort of thing that could destroy the Tory party forever. https://t.co/c2eoGtqZ0u — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 22, 2020



In the world of politics perceptions occasionally matter more than reality, as the below tweet shows Dominic Cummings totally misunderstood things.

(1) Late Feb: Dom Cummings totally misunderstood the expert advice in an extraordinarily callous way



(2) March: An anonymous Number 10 source briefs a garbled version of official advice remarkably similar to Cummings’ misunderstanding



(3) Today: this awful quote emerges https://t.co/3UHsDwRuDT — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 22, 2020

Why this is crucial is that it will feed a narrative that the Conservatives are callous and anyone who feels a close family member of friend was sacrificed because of the strategic blunders by Dominic Cummings has the potential to reap an electoral whirlwind for the Conservative Party that they may never recover from.

This also confirms the hunch many of us have that Dominic Cummings is a bit rubbish. Given the demographic make up of the Conservative Party voters saying ‘herd immunity, protect the economy and if that means some pensioners die, too bad’ is not only callous bloody stupid and self defeating as the Conservative Party loses a fair chunk of voters.

It is like Sir Winston Churchill deciding to sink the Royal Navy rather than the French navy at Mers-el-Kébir.

TSE



