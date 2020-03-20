YouGov finds remainers more likely to believe that coronavirus is a major threat than leaversMarch 20th, 2020
Many are talking to loved ones more than usual
Over a third of Brits (36%) say they have spoken to their loved ones more than usual over the course of the last two weeks https://t.co/Yx3iWTHlDO pic.twitter.com/Ogf9m11ptB— YouGov (@YouGov) March 20, 2020
Nearly half of Brits (48%) now say they are scared they will contract the coronavirus – up from 38% last week https://t.co/fdJc9HSiYr #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uTpkO8XOzr— YouGov (@YouGov) March 20, 2020