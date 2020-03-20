California moves into lockdown whilst in the UK TV ratings soar and a London paper suspends its printed edition and goes online onlyMarch 20th, 2020
The Governor of California Orders All in the US's largest state to Stay Home https://t.co/FNXbvAfWKP via @politicalwire
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 20, 2020
Coronavirus: Broadcaster viewing figures surge as Brits flock to TV news https://t.co/LrWfMU2jpV pic.twitter.com/Ev2U26CuLE
— City A.M. (@CityAM) March 19, 2020
London-based City AM newspaper to suspend printing amid virus outbreak – Reuters https://t.co/Q8ZemyOeB2
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 20, 2020