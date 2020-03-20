It is now very likely – though not formally decided and definite – that London cinemas pubs restaurants and gyms will be told to close, I’m told.



This follows Evening Standard story:



https://t.co/rSNpbgL1CH — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) March 20, 2020

So another day and a number of developments across the world in the fight against the coronavirus which is very much changing life on the planet as we know it.

In the UK, which has had a match looser regulatory regime than other similar nations, the signs are that more strict measures are being prepared for the capital which has borne a heavy burden so far in terms of deaths.

The government is testing how the public will responds to stricter measures as I infer from a YouGov survey on behalf of Imperial College that I was part of a couple of days ago, This look very clearly as though it was commissioned by the government to try and test the public mood on on what’s happening and to future measures that might be imposed.

So far at least public opinion seems to be with Johnson and his team and, as we saw yesterday, his poll ratings and the Tory share are very good indeed.

Clearly everybody has a different story to tell about their response to this threat and inevitably many are worried about things like continuing food supply and other essentials for life.

This site is supposed to be about political betting but there is not a lot of that going on at the moment now the Democratic nomination for WH2020 has been resolved and the UK’s elections have been put back until next year.

Mike Smithson



