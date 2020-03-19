64% of Britons, including 57% of Londoners, say they would support putting London under lockdown #COVID19 https://t.co/gOkfN6aPSn pic.twitter.com/ckxSzAQVn0 — YouGov (@YouGov) March 19, 2020

And there’s no partisan divide on the issue

The table above is very much in line with other party splits on dealing with the epidemic and worth emphasising given what we are seeing in the US where Republican voters are taking a very different view to the coronavirus crisis than Democrat ones. Here it is hard to find a political or demographic segment that is out of line.

I’ve become hooked on Johnson’s daily briefings alongside with his top scientific advisers which are highly informative and give a good sense of the PM’s approach. His objective appears very much to take the public with him and create confidence whilst seeking to avoid compulsion. It is certainly better than reading Robert Peston’s Tweets!

Earlier we had the regular Ipsos-MORI political monitor with some amazing figures for the Tories.

Corbyn's final @IpsosMORI poll as leader sees his party a walloping 22% behind



CON 52% (+5)

LAB 30% (-)

LD 9% (-2)

GRN 4% (-1)

BREX 0% (-1) — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 19, 2020

The poll found Johnson with net satisfaction ratings of plus 14 with Corbyn on minus 49.

Mike Smithson



