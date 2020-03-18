« The rise and rise of Rishi Sunak as seen on the Betfair exchange
Now you can spread bet on Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefing

March 18th, 2020

The firm says:

We appreciate that the situation is a serious one, we’re just trying to look for glimmers of light-heartedness during an otherwise dismal period. We hope you’re all staying as safe as possible and look forward to the not-too-distant future when the sports that we love are back up and running.

Assuming this will be a daily fixture it will be interesing to see how it devolops.

Mike Smithson


