



Hancock for next CON leader and PM: Davey for LD leadership

I understand that the LD leadership contest to find a successor to Jo Swinson will take place in May though, clearly, there will be nothing like the level of hustings meetings that we'd normally see.

Ove r the last couple of days I’ve now come to the view that Davey, who has now slipped to a 41% chance is a value bet while a previous choice, Layla Moran, now just above evens, has gone too tight.

So I’ve turned round my betting and make the most if Davey gets it.

Amongst the Tories the Health Sec, the former Osborne protege Matt Hancock is performing well during the current crisis and is getting good coverage. I got him at 100 on Betfair. That’s now down to 60 which I believe is still good value.

Mike Smithson



