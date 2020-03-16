Back in the world of political betting Biden confirms that his VP pick will be a womanMarch 16th, 2020
Given that 77 year old ex-VP, Joe Biden, is increasingly looking like a certainty for the Democratic nomination the main WH2020 betting market of interest has become who he will choose as his VP nominee.
This is generally a personal choice of the nominee to be put before the party convention for approval
: “If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I will pick a woman to be vice president.”
My guess is that he’ll go with someone who has already established a presence for themselves by having been a contender and my money is on Kamala Harris who for a period last summer headed the betting.
As can be seen from the chart all the main option are women.
Mike Smithson