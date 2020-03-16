Given that 77 year old ex-VP, Joe Biden, is increasingly looking like a certainty for the Democratic nomination the main WH2020 betting market of interest has become who he will choose as his VP nominee.

This is generally a personal choice of the nominee to be put before the party convention for approval . Because of his age, 77, there’ll be a greater interest than usual and the choice needs to add to the overall ticket. In the latest TV debate last night, Biden confirmed that he would choose a woman to share the ticket with him for the VP slot. He said:

: “If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I will pick a woman to be vice president.”

My guess is that he’ll go with someone who has already established a presence for themselves by having been a contender and my money is on Kamala Harris who for a period last summer headed the betting.

As can be seen from the chart all the main option are women.

Mike Smithson



