Ipsos MORI’s latest Political Pulse, just out, shows an increase in the the numbers viewing Johnson unfavourably compared to just after the election. While 41% had a negative opinion of Mr Johnson after the election in December, this has risen closer to half of Britons now (47%), giving him an overall net favourability score of -13 compared to -8 in late January .

The pollster, which has been carrying out leader ratings for four decades, noted:

“Having a gradual decline in overall favourability following an election outcome isn’t unsurprising. What will be interesting to watch is how these figures move in the coming weeks once the impact of coronavirus starts to be felt by the public.”

That seems right. At times like this voters look to their leaders to handle things competantly and those perceptions can change all the time.

Another element with Johnson is that he is facing a lame duck opposition leader who has lost two successive general elections. Things could change when Starmer, assuming it is him, takes over on April 4th.

Mike Smithson



