Overnight we have seen another terrible night for Bernie Sanders in the latest range of state primaries. The biggest was Michigan which was taken by Sandesr against Hillary Clinton four years ago and was the first big indicator that all was not well well in the Clinton campaign. Trump then went on to take Michigan by a whisker in the general election itself.

Biden’s current margin there over Sanders in Michigan is 18%. This together with what he did a week ago and the other States with primaries yesterday means that the former VP look set to to become the presumptive nominee.

In one state, Mississippi, Bernie might not get anything at all and at the moment he is just under the 15% vote threshold required for delegates.

Inevitably this has seen a big boost in the betting and Biden is now trading at a 93% chance on the Betfair Exchange. Giving that fewer than half the delegates have been decided that is an amazing situation for the seventy-seven year old to be in.

I know there are some people on PB who got on on Biden when he was just 4% and have seen a huge return on their bet which they could cash out on the exchanges.

Mike Smithson



