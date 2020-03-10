betdata.io chart Betfair market

After his sensational change of fortune just ten days ago ex-VP, 77-year old Joe Biden heads into tonight’s round of primaries. The one that will be most watched is Michigan where Bernie Sanders pulled off a sensational victory of Clinton at WH2016. The polling, this time, is heavily for Biden. Michigan will be a key target for the Dems in Novermber.

Amongst the other states tomight are Mississippi abd Missouri where Biden should do well.

An interesting one which Bernie won last time is Washington but it’s going to be much tougher tonight. In 2016 the contest there was a caucus where the enthusiastic young backers of the Sanders campaign played a big part. Tonight that is a full primary where the election is managed by the state which it is thought makes it harder for the 78 year old socialist who five months had a heart attack.

My guess is that the latest batch will just reinforce the front runner.

Mike Smithson



