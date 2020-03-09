New Quinnipiac poll: By 56-40, Biden is seen as better than Trump in a crisis. Among independents, that's 59-33 (!) Among women, that's 63-32 (!!!) The poll is simply awful for Trump. Turns out he doesn't have magical chaos-spreading powers, after all: https://t.co/gM5vA5UTJq

This is from a powerful piece by Brian Klaas in the Washington Post

The rapidly worsening coronavirus outbreak is President Trump’s Chernobyl. By putting dangerous myths above objective facts, Trump has turned the crucial early phases of government response into a disaster. Some public health experts in government have undoubtedly kept quiet, having seen repeatedly what happens to those who publicly contradict this president. And Trump himself, along with those who surround him, has tried to construct a reality that simply does not exist…The stock market is crashing. Every indicator from bond markets predicts a serious recession. The death rate is climbing. And if the outbreak in Italy is any indication of what we should expect, everything is about to get much worse…Trump played golf yesterday.