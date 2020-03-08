How dangerous is the corona virus to Trump?

The big development in what is by far the biggest betting market of all, who’ll win WH2020 has not been the emergence of Biden as the clear Dem contender but the growing doubts about how the White House is handling it. His recent boasts have not helped perceptions. This from the Washington Post.

“I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump boasted to reporters during a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, where he met with actual doctors and scientists who are feverishly scrambling to contain and combat the deadly illness. Citing a “great, super-genius uncle” who taught at MIT, Trump professed that it must run in the family genes..“People are really surprised I understand this stuff,” he said. “Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.”

What’s clear is that the virus is a challenge for politicians worldwide- Trump’s problem is that he is up for re-election in November.

Mike Smithson




