This is a market that so far we have not featured on PB – will a candidate get a majority of the pledged delegates? This is the market definition:

“Will a Democratic Presidential Nominee candidate reach a majority, more than half, of pledged delegates after the results of the last Primary to officially declare? Delegate count will be taken from The Democratic Party. This market will be settled once all primary results have been officially declared by the Democratic Party. Any change to the pledged delegates thereafter will not count towards settlement.“

What’s changed in the race over the past few days is the huge move to 77 year old Joe Biden who is now seen as the party’s best chance of re-taking the White House.

So all the talk of a contested convention is now out of the window a view reinforced by what happened in the 14 states to have their primaries on Tuesday,

Although I am in the green on Biden I am far convinced that he’ll do it. This guy is so gaffe prone that you could see the mood move against him rapidly and there are many more states to decide.

Mike Smithson



