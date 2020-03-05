Betdata.io chart of Betfair market

With less than a month to go until the LAB leadership contest ends Starmer moves up to a 94% chance on Betfair – odds that suggest that he’s a near certainty.

The contest has gone on for so long and the outcome apparently a foregone conclusion for many many weeks now that it is hardly getting any attention.

The big question that will soon be asked is how he’s going to against Johnson and how is politics going to change with him there. Inevitably there are high hopes that he might be able to turn Labour’s fortunes round and at least lead a party that is competitive again in a general election.

His arrival at the dispatch box is probably going to mark the end of Johnson’s honeymoon.

Mike Smithson



