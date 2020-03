BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race, ending a campaign that at one point seemed poised to win the Democratic nominationhttps://t.co/N8NE1MlcvA — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 5, 2020

Back in October Warren was the 52% favourite on Betfair

Betdata.io chart of Betfair market

So now its down to the two very old men are not far from 80

Mike Smithson