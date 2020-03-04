But the other two, Biden and Bernie, remain

It was almost inevitable that after spending getting on for half a billion dollars on his effort to to gain the Democratic nomination that multi billionaire Mike Bloomberg should decide to quit after his disappointing performance yesterday.

Bloomberg had avoided the first four primaries in the process thinking that he could join in for Super Tuesday by using his immense wealth to saturate key states with a mass of advertising on his behalf. But it didn’t work. He always had a problem with that he previously had been a Republican and now was standing as a democrat and he came under massive attack from senator Elizabeth Warren in the two debates that he participated in.

So now effectively the race is between Sanders and Biden with a question mark still hanging over senator Warren. Given the age of the two men and the physical demands of running for the presidency you cannot guarantee the health over the next ruling months ahead. My guess is that Warren, who was for a time the betting favourite might try to stay in although she’s under a lot of pressure to leave.

Mike Smithson



