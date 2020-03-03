Massachusetts Democratic primary polls RCP

At 5/2 she’s value

A big problem with just about all the Super Tuesday polls is that they were carried out before Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar announced that they were pulling out so it is hard to assess where their support will go.

As the polling of Massachusetts above shows Elizabeth Warren had been running Bernie Sanders fairly close in what is her home state and where she has one of the two senate seats. A big question is whether Warren will pick up more than Sanders the votes of former voters of those candidates who have now pulled out.

My guess is that Elizabeth Warren get the better of this and might just squeeze it. On Betfair she is at 3.5 which looks s a value bet.

A really interesting race is in the second biggest state of all, Texas, where Biden held big rally last night attended by the two have just quit and and O’Rourke who pulled out several months ago. The betting has this very close with Sanders just tighter than evens with Buden slightly longer. Clearly the ex-VP is in with a shout.

Sanders failing to win in states where he appeared a strong favourite could have a big impact on the overall fight for the nomination.

Mike Smithson



