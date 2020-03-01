Even though barely 6% of precincts have reported as I write, the networks have all declared Joe Biden the winner in the South Carolina Primary. At the moment he’s heading for more than 50% of the entire vote and it is hard to see anything other than him sweeping the state.

There will be few states in the current nomination race where the outcome will be so clear cut in favour of one candidate and this exceeds anything that the current frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, has managed to achieve.

Even though the Betfair market is still open you’ll be hard-pressed to bet on Biden at any price

The big thing now is how this impacts on the dynamic of the race as we head for Super Tuesday in just 3 days time when when getting on for 34% of the entire delegates at stake throughout the US will be decided. Will Biden get a boost or will it revert to Sanders doing as he has done in the other three early primary States?

Mike Smithson



