Starmer moves to a 91% chance in the betting after a LAB selectorate poll has him winning outright on the first roundFebruary 26th, 2020
It’s been reported this evening that a new YouGov/LAB selectorate poll for Sky Nws has:
- Starmer 53%
- Long-Bailey 31%
- Nandy 16%
A total of 1,323 party members/supporters/affiliates were interviewed from Feb 15-Feb 20th.
Under Labour’s election rules if no candidate has 50%+ on first choices then the second choices of the contender with the fewest votes are added to the totals. So if Starmer does indeed get 53% that would obviate the need for second preferences to be taken into account.
This has helped push Starmer to a 91% chance on Betfair.