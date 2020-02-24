Are we heading for an SNP leadership contest?

With rumours swelling that Scotland’s First Minister is to resign, the bookies make Sturgeon 11/10 to have left her post before the end of 2020, however it is odds-on at 4/6 she is still in charge.

Sturgeon’s problem is that her party is very much divided and next year Scotland goes to the polls to elect a new Scottish Parliament when issues such as how the SNP has run the country for a decade will be put to an electoral test. The Telegraph is reporting that the storm clouds are hovering over the First Minister.

As and when Sturgeon does depart, it’s Angus Robertson who is the 4/1 to replace her as FM, or there’s 6/1 on offer for John Swinney (6/1) and Kate Forbes (6/1).



Ladbrokes latest betting Next Scottish First Minister

Angus Robertson 4/1

John Swinney 6/1

Kate Forbes 6/1

Joanna Cherry 10/1

Humza Yousaf 12/1

Keith Brown 12/1

Richard Leonard 16/1

20/1 bar

Mike Smithson



