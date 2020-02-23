The only way he can be fail, surely, is if there’s an agreement on a single centrist contender

This post from @Nigelb sums it up:

Both billionaire egotists have declared there sticking around for Super Tuesday, so I think that’s it. Biden is weak enough that it would be a poor gamble for (say) Buttigieg to drop out and endorse him… and Warren on 9% just thanked Nevada for “keeping her in the race”…This race is analogous to the last Parliament – almost perfectly designed to prevent any meaningful deals, and thus leading to an outcome the majority wanted to avoid.

There is general agreement that Bernie as the nominee would make Trump’s reelection in November almost almost inevitable. He’s winning this because the moderate vote is split, Could real hard pressure be out on the three centrists and maybe Warren as well to come to such an agreement? For if Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar stay in then the prize surely will go to Bernie.

It is going to take the full force of Obama, Pelosi and Senate Dem leader Schumer to make that even possible but desperate times take desperate measures. Maybe Obama has the leverage?

Mike Smithson



