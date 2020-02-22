It’s another big night in the fight for he WH2010 Democratic nomination with the caucuses in Nevada. We should start getting results at about 0300 GMT.

Bernie goes into this latest with a very clear lead in the caucus polling. The latest RCP polling average is:

Sanders 32.5% Buttigieg 16% Biden 16% Warren 14% Klobuchar 9.5%

If the Sanders numbers are in line with the polling then I agree with David Herdson view in the previous thread.

Mike Smithson



