And Buttigieg could gain from Bloomberg tailing off

One of the reasons why Sanders has soared in the polling in recent weeks has been that his main opponent on the progressive wing, Elizabeth Warren, has been falling like a lead balloon. This followed her less than convincing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But there’s little doubt that she is being seen as the winner of the Las Vegas debate with her highly effective attacks on Bloomberg which set the tone for the whole debate. This has led to a post debate fundraising haul of $2.8m. If her improved position results in a better than expected outcome in Nevada on Saturday then a lot of that could be at the expense of Sanders.

We cannot now discount a Warren recovery which could impact on the whole race.

Another factor that could hurt Sanders is the revelation that he was planning to run against Obama in 2012.

Bloomberg’s terrible debate is surely going to undermine his position as the centrist front runner and he is likely going to see his poll numbers drop. Also Klobuchar, after last night, might not do as well as she hoped in Nevada. With Biden continuing to flounder Buttigieg looks set to be the beneficiary and this is how the betting markets have been moving

Mike Smithson



