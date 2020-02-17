After four successive general election defeats the one thing that the Labour movement wants more than anything else is a leader who can lead the party into a general election victory and back to power. Note this was from Opinium’s regular voting poll and is not of the party’s selectorate.

So this polling from Opinium hits the nail on the head – Labour wants a winner and Starmer is seen as the one most likely to achieve that.

What we know from membership postal ballots is that a large proportion of those voting do so within a couple of days of getting their ballot packs. So if these start landing on mats by the weekend voting could start pretty quickly.

Whatever we are going to have to wait until April 4th for the result.

Mike Smithson



