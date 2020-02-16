« Who’ll be the Judge? Legitimately elected governments are not excused the obligation to comply with the law
Johnson coming under pressure to sack the Number 10 advisor who backs forced sterilisation

February 16th, 2020

The problem with this row it is was entirely predictable once Sabisky, who has a series of controversial social media comments to his name, was appointed by Cummings. These days it is so easy to find out these things and expect more in the next 24 hours.

The Mail on Sunday is also reporting that Sabisky has Tweeted “I am always straight up in saying that women’s sport is more comparable to the Paralympics than it is to men’s.”

Many of Sabisky’s controversial views relate to women and are hardly going to endear the PM and his team to many of the contingent of female Tory MPs who were elected on December 12th.

Mike Smithson


