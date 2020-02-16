WATCH: Transport secretary Grant Shapps refuses to condemn Andrew Sabisky, a new adviser at No 10 who called for forced sterilisation of young women. #Ridge pic.twitter.com/xaBbXKEfq2 — The Red Roar (@TheRedRoar) February 16, 2020

NEW: Have spoken to multiple special advisers who say they and their cabinet ministers will refuse to work with Andrew Sabisky



— they won’t attend meetings where he is present or respond to his emails

— they will tell Boris Johnson to overrule Dominic Cummings and sack Sabisky — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) February 16, 2020

The problem with this row it is was entirely predictable once Sabisky, who has a series of controversial social media comments to his name, was appointed by Cummings. These days it is so easy to find out these things and expect more in the next 24 hours.

The Mail on Sunday is also reporting that Sabisky has Tweeted “I am always straight up in saying that women’s sport is more comparable to the Paralympics than it is to men’s.”

Many of Sabisky’s controversial views relate to women and are hardly going to endear the PM and his team to many of the contingent of female Tory MPs who were elected on December 12th.

Mike Smithson



