Another big disappointment for one-time favourite Biden

The CNN results above are just about in and the final outcome in New Hampshire is shown above. Bernie topped on votes but is having to share the delegates with Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar had a really great night doing far better with her third place than looked possible only a week or so ago.

Question marks must now hang over Elizabeth Warren who was once evens favourite for the nomination. Her speech in response to the result looked to me like a preparation to withdraw from the race with her strong calls for unity behind whoever becomes the nominee.

Jo Biden had an even poorer night than Iowa coming in fifth place. The idea that he likes to project of him somehow being more electable took another massive hit. His one remaining hope is South Carolina at the end of the month.

Meanwhile multi-billionaire Mike Bloomberg continues to spend big in later states.

Mike Smithson



