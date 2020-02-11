It should be just after midnight in the UK when we will start to get information on how this crucial election is going. One of the best places to look is the New York Times which will be keeping an up to data record of the voting throughout the night.

If the polls and betting have this right then this is one for Bernie Sanders who is a Senator for the neighbouring state of Vermont.

A big question is how the former frontrunner for the nomination, ex-VP Jo Biden will do. Is this going to be like Iowa when he slipped to fourth place raising doubts over his much vaunted “electability” status?

If you are staying up have a good night and follow the PB thread.

Mike Smithson



