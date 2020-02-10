More and more money goes on 77 year old Bloomberg

On the eve of the first full primary, New Hampshire, the person who’ll become the stop Bernie contender has yet to emerge which is one reason why Sanders looks set to follow his tie in Iowa with a victory in New Hampshire.

Bloomberg, one of the richest people in the world, is determined to do what he can to stop Trump and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the way. How this will play amongst voters we’ll have to wait to see but it sure has got under the skin of the President.

This is his latest ad which is going out in many of the states that will b holding their primaries on March 3rd or “Super Tuesday” as it is widely known.

Our country has a rich history of presidents who respected the power, decorum, and influence of their office. Unfortunately, that rich history ended the day Trump became president. pic.twitter.com/3QEncsTiNA — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 9, 2020

Mike Smithson



