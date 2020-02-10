« The Boris Bridge to Ireland plan – the ultimate vanity project?
The multi-billionaire who has ignored the first primary states now second place in the betting

February 10th, 2020
Betdata.io chart on Betfair WH2020 nomination on Betfair

More and more money goes on 77 year old Bloomberg

On the eve of the first full primary, New Hampshire, the person who’ll become the stop Bernie contender has yet to emerge which is one reason why Sanders looks set to follow his tie in Iowa with a victory in New Hampshire.

Bloomberg, one of the richest people in the world, is determined to do what he can to stop Trump and is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the way. How this will play amongst voters we’ll have to wait to see but it sure has got under the skin of the President.

This is his latest ad which is going out in many of the states that will b holding their primaries on March 3rd or “Super Tuesday” as it is widely known.

Mike Smithson


