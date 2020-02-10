Reminder what engineers think of building a 22 mile bridge through a deep and stormy munitions dump pic.twitter.com/odNFyZD87E

If/when @theSNP achieve independence, who picks up the tab for the committed-to-but-not-yet-built bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland proposed by @BorisJohnson ?

Sadly, I think I know the answer!

PS it would have been closed for the last 2 days because of Storm Ciara

— Chris. W. Drew (@chriswdrew) February 10, 2020