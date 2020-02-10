Now third in two latest polls on tomorrow’s primary

So far in the race for the Democratic nomination the field has tended to split into two groups: the super young people represented by 38 year old Pete Buttigieg and the very old with Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders who are all in their late 80s.

One person who has not really had a breakout moment is the Senator from Minnesota Amy klobuchar who is 59 who really needs an early state good performance to ensure the viability of a continuing campaign.

With the primary taking place in the New England state tomorrow two new polls are out with Klobuchar in third place ahead of fellow Senator Warren and Biden.

A Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll has Sanders leading on 27%, Buttigieg at 19%, with Amy Klobuchar at 14%. That puts her ahead of two former betting favourites, Elizabeth Warren at 12% and Joe Biden at 12%

The latest 7 News/ Emerson College tracking poll finds has Sanders on 30%, Buttigieg at 23%, Klobuchar at 14%, Warren at 11% and Biden at 10%.

Given this is all about direction of travel at this stage my guess is the Klobuchar could surprise us tomorrow night. I don’t think she’ll win though I have her at 100/1 but she could put on a good performance.

Mike Smithson



