This is it. We’re at the point of no return, there’s no going back now. We’re had numerous articles, interviews, political shows, polls and retirements. The only stage left now is the official results!

Which candidates are in the driving seat and which are feeling the pressure?, find out below.

As per usual, I will covering the final few constituencies in alphabetical order.

Mayo (Four Seats)

Currently, the constituency of Mayo is represented by two TD’s from Fine Gael and two TD’s from Fianna Fáil. Personally, I can’t see anything changing this time.

The big issues in Mayo are health, employment, education and many others. Alan Dillon is a former football and that pedigree might get him the fourth seat.

Prediction: Dara Calleary (Fianna Fail), Michael Ring (Fine Gael) & Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Alan Dillon (Fine Gael), Michelle Mulherin (Fine Gael), Saoirse McHugh (Green Party), Rose Conway-Walsh (Sinn Fein).

Meath East (Three Seats)

Meath East is one of the smaller constituencies and should see at least one Fine Gael & Fianna Fáil getting a seat.

Prediction: Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fail) & Helen McEntee (Fine Gael).

Other Runners: Regina Doherty (Fine Gael), Darren O’Rourke (Sinn Fein), Sharon Keogan (Ind), Seán McCabe (Green Party).

Meath West (Three Seats)

Peadar Tóibín is a very popular guy in this part of Ireland, I’m expecting him to get a seat.

Prediction: Shane Cassells (Fianna Fail), Damien English (Fine Gael) & Peadar Tóibín (Aontu)

Other Runners: Johnny Guirke (Sinn Fein), Noel French (Fine Gael), Sarah Reilly (Fine Gael).

Roscommon – Galway (Three Seats)

Prediction: Denis Naughten (Ind) & Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind).

Other Runners: Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fail), Orla Leyden (Fianna Fail), Claire Kerrane (Sinn Fein) & Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael).

Sligo – Leitrim (Four Seats)

Sligo & Leitrim is a very hard area to call and I’m certain this will be one of the most exciting ones in the 2020 election. There are many candidates with a genuine chance here.

Prediction: Marc MacSharry (Fianna Fail), Marian Harkin (Ind) & Martin Kenny (Sinn Fein).

Other Runners: Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fail), Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael), Frank Feighan (Fine Gael), Gino O’Boyle (PBP), Shane Ellis (Fianna Fail).

Tipperary (Five Seats)

Tipperary won’t be as competitive as some of the other constituencies apart from the fifth and final seat, there will be four or five people in with a shot.

Prediction: Mattie McGrath (Ind), Michael Lowry (Ind) & Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Alan Kelly (Labour Party), Seamus Healy (Ind), Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael), Mary Newman (Fine Gael), Joe Hannigan (Ind), Martin Browne (Sinn Fein), Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fail).

Waterford (Four Seats)

I’m expecting my two predicted candidates to safely get a seat in Waterford, the remaining two seats (third & fourth) will possibly be the closest in the country.

Prediction: David Cullinane (Sinn Fein) & Mary Butler (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Damien Geoghegan (Fine Gael), Matt Shanahan (Ind), Eddie Mulligan (Fianna Fail), Marc O’Cathasaigh (Green Party), John Cummins (Fine Gael), John Pratt (Labour Party), Kieran Hartley (Ind).

Wexford (Five Seats)

Wexford is one of the biggest places on the island of Ireland. It’s also one of the highest prolific constituencies where candidates run. Again, i’m expecting the final two seats (fourth and fifth) to be ultra close.

Prediction: Brendan Howlin (Labour Party), Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fail) & James Browne (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Michael D’Arcy (Fine Gael), Paul Kehoe (Fine Gael), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (Sinn Fein), Michael Sheehan (Fianna Fail), Ger Carthy (Ind).

Wicklow (Five Seats)

Wicklow is usually one for coughing up an upset or two, there could be another this time. All the runners in my other category have a genuine chance of getting elected.

Prediction: John Brady (Sinn Fein), Stephen Donnelly (Fianna Fail) & Simon Harris (Fine Gael).

Other Runners: Pat Casey (Fianna Fail), Andrew Doyle (Fine Gael), Steven Matthews (Green Party), Valerie Cox (Ind), Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats), Billy Timmins (Fine Gael).

This is it. We’re at the point of no return, there’s no going back now. We’re had numerous articles, interviews, political shows, polls and retirements. The only stage left now is the official results!

Which candidates are in the driving seat and which are feeling the pressure?, find out below.

As per usual, I will covering the final few constituencies in alphabetical order.

Mayo (Four Seats)

Currently, the constituency of Mayo is represented by two TD’s from Fine Gael and two TD’s from Fianna Fáil. Personally, I can’t see anything changing this time.

The big issues in Mayo are health, employment, education and many others. Alan Dillon is a former football and that pedigree might get him the fourth seat.

Prediction: Dara Calleary (Fianna Fail), Michael Ring (Fine Gael) & Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Alan Dillon (Fine Gael), Michelle Mulherin (Fine Gael), Saoirse McHugh (Green Party), Rose Conway-Walsh (Sinn Fein).

Meath East (Three Seats)

Meath East is one of the smaller constituencies and should see at least one Fine Gael & Fianna Fáil getting a seat.

Prediction: Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fail) & Helen McEntee (Fine Gael).

Other Runners: Regina Doherty (Fine Gael), Darren O’Rourke (Sinn Fein), Sharon Keogan (Ind), Seán McCabe (Green Party).

Meath West (Three Seats)

Peadar Tóibín is a very popular guy in this part of Ireland, I’m expecting him to get a seat.

Prediction: Shane Cassells (Fianna Fail), Damien English (Fine Gael) & Peadar Tóibín (Aontu)

Other Runners: Johnny Guirke (Sinn Fein), Noel French (Fine Gael), Sarah Reilly (Fine Gael).

Roscommon – Galway (Three Seats)

Prediction: Denis Naughten (Ind) & Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind).

Other Runners: Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fail), Orla Leyden (Fianna Fail), Claire Kerrane (Sinn Fein) & Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael).

Sligo – Leitrim (Four Seats)

Sligo & Leitrim is a very hard area to call and I’m certain this will be one of the most exciting ones in the 2020 election. There are many candidates with a genuine chance here.

Prediction: Marc MacSharry (Fianna Fail), Marian Harkin (Ind) & Martin Kenny (Sinn Fein).

Other Runners: Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fail), Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael), Frank Feighan (Fine Gael), Gino O’Boyle (PBP), Shane Ellis (Fianna Fail).

Tipperary (Five Seats)

Tipperary won’t be as competitive as some of the other constituencies apart from the fifth and final seat, there will be four or five people in with a shot.

Prediction: Mattie McGrath (Ind), Michael Lowry (Ind) & Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Alan Kelly (Labour Party), Seamus Healy (Ind), Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael), Mary Newman (Fine Gael), Joe Hannigan (Ind), Martin Browne (Sinn Fein), Imelda Goldsboro (Fianna Fail).

Waterford (Four Seats)

I’m expecting my two predicted candidates to safely get a seat in Waterford, the remaining two seats (third & fourth) will possibly be the closest in the country.

Prediction: David Cullinane (Sinn Fein) & Mary Butler (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Damien Geoghegan (Fine Gael), Matt Shanahan (Ind), Eddie Mulligan (Fianna Fail), Marc O’Cathasaigh (Green Party), John Cummins (Fine Gael), John Pratt (Labour Party), Kieran Hartley (Ind).

Wexford (Five Seats)

Wexford is one of the biggest places on the island of Ireland. It’s also one of the highest prolific constituencies where candidates run. Again, i’m expecting the final two seats (fourth and fifth) to be ultra close.

Prediction: Brendan Howlin (Labour Party), Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fail) & James Browne (Fianna Fail).

Other Runners: Michael D’Arcy (Fine Gael), Paul Kehoe (Fine Gael), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (Sinn Fein), Michael Sheehan (Fianna Fail), Ger Carthy (Ind).

Wicklow (Five Seats)

Wicklow is usually one for coughing up an upset or two, there could be another this time. All the runners in my other category have a genuine chance of getting elected.

Prediction: John Brady (Sinn Fein), Stephen Donnelly (Fianna Fail) & Simon Harris (Fine Gael).

Other Runners: Pat Casey (Fianna Fail), Andrew Doyle (Fine Gael), Steven Matthews (Green Party), Valerie Cox (Ind), Jennifer Whitmore (Social Democrats), Billy Timmins (Fine Gael).

GreenMachine



