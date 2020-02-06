« Iowa could still go either way with 97% of precincts counted
“Continuity Corbyn” contender Long-Bailey gets the worst ratings in new LAB leadership poll

February 6th, 2020

Good numbers for Starmer

While all the focus has been on Iowa the LAB leadership contest is trudging on with the postal ballot of the the selectorate not due until next month.

This poll, NOT of selectorate members but the regular phone poll from Ipsos-MORI of GB adults, adds further to Starmer’s position and no doubt his team will be more than ready to make this available when the postal election starts.

Labour has lost four general elections on the trot and the biggest requirement of the new leader, surely, is to look as though he/she could bring that run to an end.

Mike Smithson


