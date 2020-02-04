« The first state to decide voted but because of a technical cock-up we don’t know who won
First results from Iowa have Buttgieg in the lead »
h1

We may not have the Iowa results yet but punters think Biden was the big loser

February 4th, 2020
Betfair odds from betdata.io

From a 38% chance to 19% in just two weeks

Hopefully we should get the Iowa results at some stage during the day. One thing that punters seem to agree on is that ex-VP and former favourite for the nomination, Jo Biden, had a poor night. Even though some pre-caucus Iowa polls had him as favourite he’s not being given an earthly at the moment.

This inevitably has led to him being marked down in the overall nomination betting.

Judging by the latest reaction Iowa appears to be between 78 year old sanders and 39 year old Buttiegieg.

Mike Smithson


Comments by