Betfair odds from betdata.io

From a 38% chance to 19% in just two weeks

Hopefully we should get the Iowa results at some stage during the day. One thing that punters seem to agree on is that ex-VP and former favourite for the nomination, Jo Biden, had a poor night. Even though some pre-caucus Iowa polls had him as favourite he’s not being given an earthly at the moment.

This inevitably has led to him being marked down in the overall nomination betting.

Judging by the latest reaction Iowa appears to be between 78 year old sanders and 39 year old Buttiegieg.

Mike Smithson



