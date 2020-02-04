On Betfair Bernie’s the odds on favourite

Pete Buttigieg is second in the betting

For those expecting to wake up to discover who has won the Iowa caucuses then I’m sorry. I stayed up all night and went to bed at 5 a.m. without knowing what had happened.

There seems to have been a mess up with communications between the organisers of the 1600+ precinct caucus meetings and the state party HQ. An app that that was supposed to provide fast and accurate results simply failed.

So it is expected that we might get the outcome sometime during the day. What we can read into the Betfair betting I do not know but from what information there is it appears that Sanders will have led on the the first count. Question is what has happened with the transfers.

Mike Smithson



